Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN Aluminum Smartphone Stand $10 (28% off), more

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its Aluminum Smartphone Stand for $9.79 Prime shipped when code UGREENSD665 has been applied at checkout. Typically fetching $14, today’s offer is good for a 28% discount, is $1 under the previous price cut, and marks a new all-time low. With the ability to prop up just about any smartphone or tablet, UGREEN’s stand has a weighted base to ensure you can position the screen at a perfect angle. There’s a silicone pad on the bottom to keep things from slipping and the mount itself cradles your device with a similar, grippy material. A cutout at the bottom allows you to route a charging cable to your device, as well. Over 625 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.
More smartphone accessories:
- Jaybird Tarah wireless headphones are very affordable at $30 (Reg. $60)
- Apple EarPods: $9 (Reg. $29) | Woot
- mophie 10W Wireless Charge Pad: $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- iOttie Easy One Touch 2 mounts your iPhone or Android device for $13
- Case-Mate iPhone XR Tough Case: $15 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Ring’s Floodlight Camera goes to $199 following $50 discount
- RAVPower 65W USB-C PD GaN Charger: $27 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- Stylishly protect your AirPods with Twelve South’s AirSnap at $17 (Save 50%)
- Xcentz USB-C to Lightning Cable: $10 (Reg. $14) | Amazon
- w/ code QZF8R5D7
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Anker discounts its popular dual Qi charging pads, USB-C hubs, more from $11
- Speck Presidio Pro iPhone 11 Case: $19 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases discounted across the board
- Samsung 15W USB-C Charging Bundle: $12 (Reg. $18) | Amazon
- Aukey 10W Qi Charging Pad: $5.50 (Reg. $11) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
UGREEN desktop phone stand can provide a safe and secure mount for your smartphones and even small tablets in portrait or landscape mode safe. Now it is time to give your hands a break, enjoy watching video, reading, facetime call or browsing the web simply with this phone holder.
Premium aluminum alloy base makes this desktop phone holder durable in usage. Silicone pads on the bottom and cradle protect both your phone and stand from sliding and scratches.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!