Always have a knife ready with this Chef’sChoice sharpening station at $77

Today only, Woot is offering the Chef’sChoice 130 Professional Knife-Sharpening Station (130506) for $76.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally $160 at Amazon, today’s deal beats our last mention by $3 and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re tired of pulling out a dull blade from your knife block, this sharpener can help remedy that. This 3-stage sharpener offers 100% diamonds in stage 1, super-hardened sharpening steel in stage 2, and flexible stropping disks in stage 3. This all combines to give you the sharpest blade possible, ensuring that your knives function at peak performance always. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Looking to keep a sharp blade without picking up a fully automated system? This 2-in-1 3-stage sharpener is a great option at Amazon. Coming in at $20 Prime shipped, this #1 best-seller will ensure that your blades stay ready-to-go at all times. Unlike today’s lead deal, however, you’ll need to put a bit of elbow grease into it in order to get the best result possible.

Those on a tighter budget will want to consider the Lansky BladeMedic. I picked this up to keep my pocket knife always ready-to-go and it works wonders for it. There are four areas here for sharpening: carbide, ceramic, serrated ceramic, and diamond. All of this combines to give you the tools needed to keep any kind of pocket knife sharp for under $10 Prime shipped.

Chef’sChoice 130 Professional Knife-Sharpening Station features:

The Chef’sChoice Professional Sharpening Station 130 eliminates the clutter of ineffective sharpening gadgets and provides in one compact appliance, the ultimate versatility of choosing the preferred edge for any cutting task. With the Chef’sChoice Sharpening Station you can do it all, simply with the push of a single on/off button. And the astonishingly sharp, long-lasting edge is better than factory sharp, no matter which type of edge you choose. No experience necessary or skill required!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!