We are now ready to start the week off with all of Monday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. After ending last week with quite a substantial list of top tier price drops, those deals and even more continue today. Offers on The Room series, Agent A, and Parallels Desktop 15 are still live, but today’s offers are quite notable as well. We have deals on titles like Tengami, XCOM: Enemy Within, Civilization Revolution 2, You are Hope, NBA 2K20, Be Focused Pro, and much more. Head below the fold for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Videdit – Handy Video Editor: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: 3DPro Camera: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: WatchApp – for Whatsapp: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: XCOM: Enemy Within: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Civilization Revolution 2: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Tengami: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: You are Hope: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Door Kickers: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: ForzaTune 7: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal:Cloud Outliner Pro: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: NBA 2K20: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Road Trip Planner: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $2 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Cloud Outliner Pro: $4 (Reg. $10)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Nightcam: Night Mode Camera: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Hurricane Tracker Weather Pup: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Phone Drive: File Storage Sync: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Unit Converter Pro HD.: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Arcade Watch Games: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Aqueduct: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Orba: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Blockwick: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Age of Rivals: $2 (Reg. $43)

iOS Universal: Explore Titanic: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: LYNE: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Gone Home: $9 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Parallels Desktop 15 from $60 (25% off)

More on Tengami:

Tengami is an atmospheric adventure game set inside a Japanese pop-up book. Fold and slide the beautifully crafted paper world to solve puzzles and discover secrets. Award Nominations: SXSW, IndieCade, SOWN, Develop. Not a book, but a game inside a pop-up book. Tengami plays like nothing else before it. Reach directly into the world to flip, fold and slide parts of the world to delve deeper into your mysterious journey. A beautiful and original soundtrack by renowned composer David Wise accompanies your adventure. Use of headphones is recommended for the most immersive experience.

