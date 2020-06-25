Become a 1960’s spy in Agent A for iOS and Android, now $1 (Reg. up to $6)

Agent A: A puzzle in disguise is a 1960’s throwback secret agent game mixed with the escape room genre. Players must infiltrate an enemy spy’s secrete hideout featuring a labyrinth of “perplexing puzzles” that will put your wit and “retro futuristic contraptions” to the test. Regularly $6 on the App Store for iOS, you can download this one to all of your iOS devices for just $1. That’s matching the lowest price we have ever tracked and the first notable price drop since April. As you might have noticed in today’s wide-ranging Android app deal roundup, this one is also down at $1 on Google Play as well. Both versions combine for an impressive 4+ star rating from over 44,000 gamers. More details below.

Agent A: A puzzle in disguise is essentially one of those point and click adventure-style games with some escape room elements and over “100 inventory-based puzzles.” There are also 35 unique environments to “explore and escape” as well as stylish 1960’s-inspired art throughout. The game takes place across five distinct chapters, all of which are included with the price of entry.

Agent A: A puzzle in disguise:

Are your secret agent skills on point? Find out as you assume the role of Agent A in this award winning indie point & click adventure full of retro futuristic contraptions, hidden objects, gadgets and clever logic based puzzles. But do be warned… Ruby La Rouge is no spy to be taken lightly! Explore a labyrinth of perplexing puzzles in this quirky game of cat and mouse that’ll have you wondering whether you’re the cat… or the mouse!!

