Today’s Best Game Deals: Borderlands 3 Deluxe $30, Monster Hunter World $15, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition on PS4 and Xbox One for $29.99 shipped. Originally $80 and still fetching as much on PSN, today’s deal is matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon and one of the lowest we have seen on the Super Deluxe Edition. Just for comparison sake, this is the same price Sony is charging for the standard version on PSN. The Super Deluxe version includes the main game with a SteelBook case, four campaign DLC packs, and a series of in-game extras, along the “bazillions” of new weapons and gadgets in the latest entry in the series. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Mega Man 11, Maneater, Monster Hunter: World, Hitman: Definitive Edition, LEGO City Undercover, Team Sonic Racing, and much more.
Digital/Summer Sales and More:
- Steam Summer Sale live: thousands of PC/Mac deals
- Sony Mid-Year PSN sale from under $2
- eShop SEGA Sonic sale from $3
- PlayStation Plus 1-year membership: $30 (Reg. $60)
- First look at the PlayStation 5 console + more
Today’s best game deals:
- Mega Man 11 $15 (Reg. $30)
- Maneater $30 (Reg. $40)
- Monster Hunter: World $15 (Reg. $30)
- Yakuza 0 $15 (Reg. $20)
- Hitman: Definitive Edition $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Tropico 6 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- LEGO City Undercover $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Tekken 7 $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 $20 (Reg. $30)
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate $20 (Reg. $50)
- Team Sonic Racing $20 (Reg. $40)
- OKAMI HD $10 (Reg. $20)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains $20 (Reg. $25+)
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen $15 (Reg. $30)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy $15 (Reg. $30)
- Borderlands 3 PS4 content sale from $5
- Owlboy $16 (Reg. $25+)
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe $37 (Reg. $50+)
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection $15 (Reg. $60)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- Kobayashi-san! River City Ransom $5 (Reg. $14)
- River City Melee Mach!! $5 (Reg. $14)
- Devil May Cry 5 Collector’s Edition $67.50 (Reg. $150)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Contra Anniversary Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Anniversary Collection Arcade Classics $5 (Reg. $20)
- Castlevania Requiem $5 (Reg. $20)
- Incl. Symphony of the Night and Rondo of Blood
- Control $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Dishonored Complete Collection $18 (Reg. $60)
- Disney Afternoon Collection $5 on Xbox/PS4 (Reg. $20)
- Sonic Mania Xbox $10 (Reg. $20)
- Matched on Nintendo Switch
- Jotun: Valhalla Edition $4 (Reg. $15)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection $10 (Reg. $40)
- Plus more LEGO Xbox game deals…
- This War of Mine: The Little Ones $5 (Reg. $20)
- Strider $3 (Reg. $15)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD from $21 (Reg. $30+)
- Borderlands: Handsome Collection $13 (Reg. $20+)
- Moonlighter $17 (Reg. $30)
- The Golf Club 2019 Featuring PGA Tour $15 (Reg. $20)
- DRAGON BALL FighterZ Switch $20 (Reg. $30)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $51.50 (Reg. $60)
- Hands-on review right here
- The Last of Us Part II $56 (Reg. $60)
- DOOM (1993) $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered $16 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil 4 $8 (Reg. $20)
- Bayonetta and Vanquish Bundle $30 (Reg. $40)
- Dragon Quest XI $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $60
- Now releasing November 19, new gameplay here
- Star Wars: Squadrons pre-order $40
- More details here
- Crash 4: It’s About Time pre-order $60
- More details here
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition pre-order $40
- Paper Mario Origami King pre-order $60
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 pre-order $40
- More details right here
- Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders now live
