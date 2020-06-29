Today’s Best Game Deals: Borderlands 3 Deluxe $30, Monster Hunter World $15, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition on PS4 and Xbox One for $29.99 shipped. Originally $80 and still fetching as much on PSN, today’s deal is matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon and one of the lowest we have seen on the Super Deluxe Edition. Just for comparison sake, this is the same price Sony is charging for the standard version on PSN. The Super Deluxe version includes the main game with a SteelBook case, four campaign DLC packs, and a series of in-game extras, along the “bazillions” of new weapons and gadgets in the latest entry in the series. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Mega Man 11, Maneater, Monster Hunter: World, Hitman: Definitive Edition, LEGO City Undercover, Team Sonic Racing, and much more.

