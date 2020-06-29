JBL PEAK True Wireless Headphones now down at just $30 (Refurb, Orig. $120)

- Jun. 29th 2020 4:06 pm ET

JBL is offering its Endurance PEAK Waterproof True Wireless In-Ear Sport Headphones for $29.99 shipped in refurbished condition. Originally $120 and currently fetching $80 at Amazon in new condition, today’s offer is matching our previous mention and is the lowest we can find by a long shot. A great low-cost alternative to AirPods and the like, these headphones feature a truly wireless design and offer up to 28-hours of playback with the included charging case. Along with three ear tip sizes and PowerHook tech that automatically turns playback on/off when putting on or taking off the earbuds, they have an IPX7 waterproof rating and on-board touch controls. Rated 4+ stars from 63% of the Amazon reviewers and they ship with a 30-day free return promise. More details below.

At $30, there really aren’t very many alternatives out there for less. Even the JLab Audio JBuds come in at $49 on Amazon. However, you can score the AUKEY True Wireless Earbuds for $24 after you clip the on-page coupon right now. The wireless battery life isn’t quite as notable on this set, but they are brand new and carry a 4+ star rating from over 3,100 Amazon customers.

We have seen a number of new truly wireless headsets this year including the AI-powered RexBuds, Skullcandy’s Tile tracking models, and Panasonic’s latest set, but be sure to check out our hands-on video review for the EarFun Free.

More on the JBL Endurance PEAK Sport Headphones:

Free yourself from all constraints and be ready to reach a new level of performance with the JBL Endurance PEAK headphones. Enjoy the freedom of a fully wireless workout without the need to recharge the headphones for as long as 28 hours (4h + 24h backup power). But if you feel like you still have more to give, it only takes 10 minutes of recharging for another hour of motivating music. 

