Vantrue’s N2 Pro Dual Dash Camera drops to new low at $120 shipped ($80 off)

VANTRUE (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its N2 Pro Dual 1080p Dash Camera for $119.99 shipped with the code NRDJ3NLO at checkout. Down from its $200 going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and beats our last mention by $5. Vantrue’s high-end N2 Pro dual dash camera offers the ability to record the outside of your car like normal, but it’ll also capture what goes on inside at the same time. Whether you’re a concerned parent or Uber driver, this ensures that everything is properly recorded. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Ditch the higher-quality 1440p recording and dual-lens design to save some cash. Be sure to check out Apeman’s 1080p dash cam, which is available on Amazon for just $40 shipped.

Whichever model you opt for, be sure to pick up this 32GB microSD card to keep your recordings safe on. It’s just $7.50 Prime shipped and will ensure that your recordings are always easily accessible. Bundled with the microSD card you’ll find an adapter that allows you to transfer footage from the dash camera to computer with ease.

Vantrue N2 Pro Uber Dual Dash Cam features:

Stable performance thanks to advanced NOVATEK NT96660 processor, powerful Sony Starvis CMOS, 4 infrared LEDs and other features, longer lifespan high end dash cam than other cheaper dash cams. Unlike typical dash cams that utilize Sony sensors for both cameras, the N2 Pro uses a better OV4689 sensor for its front camera to ensure the best visibility, so in addition to dual 1080P recording, it also comes with 2.5K 2560x1440P@30fps or 1920x1080P@60fps single front recording, which is the best image quality dual dash cam in the market.

