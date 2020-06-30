The Caudabe Independence Day sale is now live. You can score 20% off sitewide from now through July 5, 2020. This sale includes all of the iPhone cases Caudabe offers from iPhone 8 right up to iPhone 11 Pro Max. There is a wide selection of colors and styles available for each iPhone model and everything is 20% off in celebration of the 4th of July. Head below for all of the details.

Caudabe Independence Day Sale:

Caudabe Independence Day sale is available for this week only and includes all of the brand’s popular iPhone cases. Caudabe’s covers are a popular mid-tier option every September when the new iPhones come out, and everything just got even more affordable. Simply use code 20JULY4 at checkout to redeem the special 4th of July pricing. Shipping costs an extra $3.

One standout in the sale is the Caudabe Synthesis case for iPhone 11, which drops down to $24 using the promotion code above. That’s 20% off the going rate, $6 below Amazon’s $30 listing, and the lowest price we can find. Billed as the brand’s “most protective case,” it features a flexible perimeter made from shock-absorbing polymer with a “hard back shell.” Fully compatible with wireless charging, you’ll also see a laser-etched diamond pattern on the sides of the case for added grip. Rated 4+ stars at Amazon.

Be sure to browse through the rest of the sale right here. This landing page has a series of handy links to quickly navigate to the various options for each iPhone model.

The Caudabe Independence Day sale isn’t the first big-time promotion we have come across thus far. You’ll find plenty of ongoing offers right here including eBay, Pad & Quill, Marmot, Crocs, and much more.

More on the Caudabe Synthesis case:

Our most protective case. The fusion of a soft, flexible perimeter manufactured from ShockLiteTM, our shock-absorbing polymer, and a sturdy, hard back shell. A beautiful laser-etched diamond pattern on the sides provides added grip. Rugged protection in a slim, minimalist design. Compatible with wireless charging.

