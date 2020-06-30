At $97, it’s time to grab Optoma’s pocketable Mini Projector (Save 50%)

Amazon is offering the Optoma LV130 Mini Projector for $97.09 shipped. That’s $103 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $8. This compact projector weighs under a pound and measures just 4.7- by 4.13- by 1.4-inches. It wields a built-in battery that’s ready to create and power an 80-inch screen for 4.5-hours, allowing you to easily get in some game time, a movie, and more. An HDMI port along the back ensures that almost any modern device can be connected, making it a solid choice for many. Rated 4+ stars from over 50% of reviewers.

Need a way to store a streaming media player and cables to go with your new projector? Cocoon’s $7 Grid-IT! Organizer is at the top of my list. It can easily slide into an existing backpack and its unique elastic retention system keeps everything organized and held firmly in place.

Oh, and since we’re talking bags, don’t forget to swing by today’s large roundup of discounted Osprey backpacks, hydration packs, and more. Prices are up to 40% off, allowing you to grab your next piece of Osprey gear for as little as $20.

Optoma LV130 Mini Projector features:

COMPACT DESIGN: A versatile ultra-portable mini projector for home, office, or outdoors in a compact, lightweight design; weighs less than 1 pound

LONG BATTERY LIFE: A 6,700 mAh battery providing up to 4.5 hours of use enables anytime, anywhere large screen viewing such as outdoor movies or business meetings

LED LIGHT SOURCE: Up to 30,000 hours of life from the 300-lumen LED lamp providing lower total cost of ownership; LED lamps last up to 7 times longer than traditional lamps which require more replacements

