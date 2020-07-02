OXO’s high-end Brew 9-cup coffee maker hits 2020 low at $127.50 (Reg. $200)

OXO is offering its Brew 9-cup Coffee Maker for $127.49 shipped with the code OXO15 at checkout. This is down from its $200 list price at Amazon and is one of the best deals we’ve seen in years. If you’re after a fantastic cup of coffee in the morning, this is a great way to make it. It has a 9-cup brewing capacity, and the entire process is controlled via a microprocessor that ensures everything is done perfectly. Plus, the rainmaker showerhead ensures that water is evenly disbursed over your beans, giving a smooth and full brew. Rated 3.8/5 stars.
Prefer espresso? Well, picking up a Nespresso gives you a smooth and consistent brew with ease. Just drop a pod in and you’ll have a fresh cup of coffee in minutes. At $116.50, this saves you around $10 compared to today’s lead deal.
However, opting for something like the Aeropress is a great alternative. Coming in at $30 on Amazon, this portable coffeemaker ensures that you can have a fantastic brew anywhere you go. I picked one up earlier this year and absolutely love it.
OXO Brew Coffee Maker features:
- Microprocessor controlled brew cycle replicates the pour over method to produce 2 to 9 cups of SCA certified perfect Coffee
- Water is heated and held at the perfect temperature for Coffee (197.6 to 204.8 degrees Fahrenheit)
- Rainmaker shower head evenly disperses water over Coffee grounds for uniform saturation and full flavor extraction
- Intuitive LED interface features a backlit screen that displays the Coffee maker status and freshness indicator
