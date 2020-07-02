OXO’s high-end Brew 9-cup coffee maker hits 2020 low at $127.50 (Reg. $200)

OXO is offering its Brew 9-cup Coffee Maker for $127.49 shipped with the code OXO15 at checkout. This is down from its $200 list price at Amazon and is one of the best deals we’ve seen in years. If you’re after a fantastic cup of coffee in the morning, this is a great way to make it. It has a 9-cup brewing capacity, and the entire process is controlled via a microprocessor that ensures everything is done perfectly. Plus, the rainmaker showerhead ensures that water is evenly disbursed over your beans, giving a smooth and full brew. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Prefer espresso? Well, picking up a Nespresso gives you a smooth and consistent brew with ease. Just drop a pod in and you’ll have a fresh cup of coffee in minutes. At $116.50, this saves you around $10 compared to today’s lead deal.

However, opting for something like the Aeropress is a great alternative. Coming in at $30 on Amazon, this portable coffeemaker ensures that you can have a fantastic brew anywhere you go. I picked one up earlier this year and absolutely love it.

OXO Brew Coffee Maker features:

Microprocessor controlled brew cycle replicates the pour over method to produce 2 to 9 cups of SCA certified perfect Coffee

Water is heated and held at the perfect temperature for Coffee (197.6 to 204.8 degrees Fahrenheit)

Rainmaker shower head evenly disperses water over Coffee grounds for uniform saturation and full flavor extraction

Intuitive LED interface features a backlit screen that displays the Coffee maker status and freshness indicator

