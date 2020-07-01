Score an NES or SNES Classic Edition console via Nintendo from $55 shipped

After seeing refurbished Switch consoles in-stock earlier today, Nintendo now has its coveted SNES and NES Classic Edition consoles in-stock. These amazing collector-worthy miniature consoles were incredibly hard to get even before production on both models was shut down in late 2018. But you can now score a refurbished model of either machine for $49.99 and $69.99, respectively. Head below for all the details.

SNES and NES Classic Edition now in-stock:

The NES Classic Edition console originally sold for $60 and is now available directly from Nintendo in refurbished condition for $49.99. The same goes for the originally $80 SNES which is now available at $69.99. Both models ship for an additional $5 and as an “Authentic Nintendo Refurbished set” with a standard 1-year warranty. You’ll also get the HDMI cable, AC adapter, a pair of controllers (one controller with the NES) and the pre-installed game library.

The NES Classic was among the best-selling consoles anywhere in 2018 and is a must-have for any Nintendo collector, much like the SNES Classic Edition. Opportunities to own these collector’s gems are few and far between at best, so jump on this while you still can. Unlike the PlayStation Classic and SEGA’s mini console, we very rarely see the Nintendo offerings available at all.

More on the NES Classic Edition Console:

Play NES games the way they’re meant to be played—with a full-size “original” controller. The included NES Classic Controller can also be used with NES Virtual Console games on your Wii or Wii U console by connecting it to a Wii Remote controller. The Super NES Classic Edition system looks and feels just like the original ’90s home console, except it’s super small. Play 20 classic Super NES games plus *gasp* the never-before-released Star Fox™ 2 game!

