- Jul. 2nd 2020 12:33 pm ET

We are now tracking up to 50% off a selection of Spigen iPhone cases as well as a host of Samsung Galaxy models. The official Spigen Amazon store is now offering a series of cases starting from $4 for iPhone 7 through 11 Pro Max as well as price drops on covers for the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S20. Everything in today’s sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 and is at the lowest price we can find. Even if you’re planning on upgrading your smartphone later this year, this is a great way to score an extremely budget-friendly cover to hold you over in the meantime. Head below the fold for a closer look at all of today’s Spigen iPhone and Samsung Galaxy case deals.

Spigen iPhone cases:

Spigen Galaxy cases:

Speaking on iPhone case deals, you'll want browse through the Caudabe Independence Day sale right here and then head over to our Smartphone Accessories roundup for even more.

More on the iPhone 11 Pro Ultra Hybrid S:

  • Spigen iPhone cases: Hybrid technology that is made of a TPU bumper with a durable PC back
  • All new integrated metal kickstand with magnetic snap for easy use
  • Crystal clear transparency flaunts original phone design
  • Raised lip and camera cutout offer lens & screen protection
  • iPhone 11 Pro Case Compatible with Apple iPhone 11 Pro

Adorama July 4 sale

