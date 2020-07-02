Smartphone Accessories: ESR iPhone 11 Clear Case $4 (Save 75% off), more

ESR_AUTHORIZED (97% positive all-time feedback from 3,200+) via Amazon offers its iPhone 11 Clear Case for $4.40 Prime shipped when code M4LYCQ3Z has been applied at checkout. Down from its $16 going rate, this case just dropped to $11 and is an extra 60% off. In total you’re saving over $11, bringing this accessory to a new all-time low. Comprised of a soft silicone TPU material, this case helps defend against drops and has a raised lip around the front for keeping your iPhone’s screen safe when resting on tables. Great for adding some protection to your device while still showing off its design. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 140 customers.

This iPhone 11 slim case combines a hard, scratch-resistant back with a flexible TPU frame. Raised screen and camera edges provide your iPhone 11 with comprehensive protection. Small pockets of air in the corners help absorb shock, protecting your iPhone 11 from drops and other impacts. The high-hardness back is tough enough to withstand everyday wear-and-tear, keeping your iPhone’s back looking as good as new. The crystal-clear backplate showcases your iPhone’s original look and supports wireless charging.

