Twelve South launches July 4th sale with discounts on iPhone and Mac accessories

Twelve South has officially kicked off its July 4th Tent Sale with up to 60% off just about everything in their stable of products. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is Twelve South’s PlugBug Duo at $39.99. Regularly $60, today’s deal is $5 under our previous mention and down $10 from Amazon’s current price. This nifty accessory connects to your MacBook wall charger and delivers two additional 2.1A USB ports. Perfect for traveling when a few extra USB ports would be helpful. Not to mention, it doesn’t add too much bulk, either. Rated 4/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional top picks.
Other notable Twelve South deals include:
- AirBag for AirPods: $30 (Reg. $50)
- PowerPic Qi Charger: $40 (Reg. $80)
- AirFly Headphone Adapters: from $35 (Reg. $45+)
- TimePorter for Apple Watch: $30 (Reg. $50)
- Compass 2 for iPad: $20 (Reg. $40)
- …and more!
The July 4th sales have started in earnest today headlined by a large selection of Apple deals over at Best Buy. You can save on HomePod, MacBooks, iPads, and more throughout the holiday weekend. Meanwhile, Satechi’s July 4th sale takes 20% off its wireless charging accessories, more plus Anker has kicked off its own promotion for the holiday with deals from $10 across a wide range of products.
Twelve South PlugBug Duo features:
- Creates all-in-one charger for MacBook and two additional USB powered devices including iPad, iPhone and Apple Watch
- 2.1 Amp USB charger provides fast charge to iPad or iPhone
- Includes five AC plugs to convert a MacBook charger to fit most global electrical outlets
