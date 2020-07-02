Twelve South launches July 4th sale with discounts on iPhone and Mac accessories

- Jul. 2nd 2020 10:49 am ET

Twelve South has officially kicked off its July 4th Tent Sale with up to 60% off just about everything in their stable of products. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is Twelve South’s PlugBug Duo at $39.99. Regularly $60, today’s deal is $5 under our previous mention and down $10 from Amazon’s current price. This nifty accessory connects to your MacBook wall charger and delivers two additional 2.1A USB ports. Perfect for traveling when a few extra USB ports would be helpful. Not to mention, it doesn’t add too much bulk, either. Rated 4/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional top picks.

Other notable Twelve South deals include:

The July 4th sales have started in earnest today headlined by a large selection of Apple deals over at Best Buy. You can save on HomePod, MacBooks, iPads, and more throughout the holiday weekend. Meanwhile, Satechi’s July 4th sale takes 20% off its wireless charging accessories, more plus Anker has kicked off its own promotion for the holiday with deals from $10 across a wide range of products.

Twelve South PlugBug Duo features:

  • Creates all-in-one charger for MacBook and two additional USB powered devices including iPad, iPhone and Apple Watch
  • 2.1 Amp USB charger provides fast charge to iPad or iPhone
  • Includes five AC plugs to convert a MacBook charger to fit most global electrical outlets

Adorama July 4 sale

Twelve South

