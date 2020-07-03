Today’s Best Game Deals: Dishonored Collection $18, Team Sonic Racing $20, more

- Jul. 3rd 2020 9:32 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Sony is now offering the Dishonored Complete Collection for $17.99 in digital form via PSN. Regularly as much as $60, and currently fetching $80 via Microsoft, today’s deal is a giant discount and a perfect opportunity to own the entire Dishonored franchise in one fell swoop. It includes Dishonored Definitive Edition, Dishonored 2, Death of the Outsider, and the Imperial Assassins Pack. While this bundle might still be up at $80 on Xbox, you can score Dishonored 2 for just over $12 Prime shipped on Amazon right now. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Mario Tennis Aces, Team Sonic Racing, Cave Story+, Middle-earth: Shadow of War, Mutant Mudds Collection, Sony PSN Multiplayer Days sale, and much more.

Digital/Summer Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Enjoy Sonic, Ecco, Altered Beast, and more on SEGA Genesis Mini at $40

NEOGEO Mini Pro includes two controllers + 40 games at a low of $70 (Reg $110)

NBA 2K21 has a $70 next-gen price tag + $100 Kobe Bryant Mamba Edition, more

Sony revealed 9 new PlayStation 5 indie games + PS Now updates, more

Crysis Remastered leaks on Microsoft store: New trailer, release date, more

Xbox Series S “Lockhart” potentially coming in August with Series X CPU

PlayStation Plus celebrates 10th anniversary with 3 FREE games and more

Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay showcase! New features, trailer, more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Adorama July 4 sale
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Sony

Sony
PSN Bethesda

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard