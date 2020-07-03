Today’s Best Game Deals: Dishonored Collection $18, Team Sonic Racing $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Sony is now offering the Dishonored Complete Collection for $17.99 in digital form via PSN. Regularly as much as $60, and currently fetching $80 via Microsoft, today’s deal is a giant discount and a perfect opportunity to own the entire Dishonored franchise in one fell swoop. It includes Dishonored Definitive Edition, Dishonored 2, Death of the Outsider, and the Imperial Assassins Pack. While this bundle might still be up at $80 on Xbox, you can score Dishonored 2 for just over $12 Prime shipped on Amazon right now. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Mario Tennis Aces, Team Sonic Racing, Cave Story+, Middle-earth: Shadow of War, Mutant Mudds Collection, Sony PSN Multiplayer Days sale, and much more.
Digital/Summer Sales and More:
- New Xbox Shocktober in Summer up to 75% off
- New Xbox Deals Unlocked Add-ons up to 70% off
- Steam Summer Sale live: thousands of PC/Mac deals
- Sony Mid-Year PSN sale from under $2
- PlayStation Plus 1-year membership: $32 (Reg. $60)
- First look at the PlayStation 5 console + more
Today’s best game deals:
- Mario Tennis Aces $48 (Reg. $60)
- Team Sonic Racing $20 (Reg. $40)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War $10 (Reg. $25+)
- Mutant Mudds Collection $1.50 (Reg. $15)
- Ticket to Ride $6 (Reg. $20)
- Sony PSN Multiplayer Days sale from $2…
- L.A. Noire Switch $25 (Reg. $50)
- Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! or Pikachu! $45 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains from $25 (Reg. $40)
- Ikaruga $10 (Reg. $15)
- DAEMON X MACHINA $40 (Reg. $60)
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid $45 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Worlds $6 (Reg. $20)
- Cave Story+ $10 (Reg. $30)
- Batman: Return to Arkham $15 (Reg. $20)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Crash Team Racing Nitros and Pin Bundle $40 (Reg. $55)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate $6 (Reg. $30)
- Garfield Kart Furious Racing $15 (Reg. $30)
- Resident Evil Revelations $8 (Reg. $20)
- Battlefield V $12 (Reg. $40)
- Dragon Age: Inquisition Deluxe Edition $5 (Reg. $20)
- BioShock: The Collection $10 (Reg. $50)
- Stardew Valley $10.50 (Reg. $15)
- The Walking Dead: Telltale Definitive $25 (Reg. $50)
- Mega Man 11 $15 (Reg. $30)
- Maneater $30 (Reg. $40)
- Monster Hunter: World $15 (Reg. $30)
- Yakuza 0 $15 (Reg. $20)
- Hitman: Definitive Edition $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Tropico 6 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- LEGO City Undercover $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Tekken 7 $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- Devil May Cry 5 Collector’s Edition $59 (Reg. $150)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Contra Anniversary Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Anniversary Collection Arcade Classics $5 (Reg. $20)
- Castlevania Requiem $5 (Reg. $20)
- Incl. Symphony of the Night and Rondo of Blood
- Control $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD from $21 (Reg. $30+)
- Borderlands: Handsome Collection $13 (Reg. $20+)
- The Golf Club 2019 Featuring PGA Tour $15 (Reg. $20)
- DRAGON BALL FighterZ Switch $20 (Reg. $30)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $60
- Now releasing November 19, new gameplay here
- Star Wars: Squadrons pre-order $40
- More details here
- Crash 4: It’s About Time pre-order $60
- More details here
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition pre-order $40
- Paper Mario Origami King pre-order $60
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 pre-order $40
- More details right here
- Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders now live
Enjoy Sonic, Ecco, Altered Beast, and more on SEGA Genesis Mini at $40
NEOGEO Mini Pro includes two controllers + 40 games at a low of $70 (Reg $110)
NBA 2K21 has a $70 next-gen price tag + $100 Kobe Bryant Mamba Edition, more
Sony revealed 9 new PlayStation 5 indie games + PS Now updates, more
Crysis Remastered leaks on Microsoft store: New trailer, release date, more
Xbox Series S “Lockhart” potentially coming in August with Series X CPU
PlayStation Plus celebrates 10th anniversary with 3 FREE games and more
Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay showcase! New features, trailer, more
