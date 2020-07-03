The highly-rated Pocket City for iOS is now seeing a very notable price drop for the July 4th holiday weekend. Regularly between $3 and $4 these days, you can now download this one to your iOS game library for just $1. Not only is the very first price drop of 2020, but it is also the lowest price we have ever tracked on the App Store. As the mayor, players create residential and commercial zones, build parks, design recreation spots, and fight crime, all while watching “your city come alive!” With “no micro transactions or long wait times” to worry about, everything is unlocked and earned through gameplay. Rated 4+ stars from thousands on the App Store. More details below.

Pocket City “re-imagines classic city building simulation gameplay for iOS devices.” Anyone who was a fan of the SimCity formula (ever heard of SimRefinery?) will enjoy having this city builder experience in their pocket. Just as a quick side note, landscape and portrait modes can be toggled via the settings menu during gameplay and the game was just updated back in May.

But there are plenty more iOS price drops today. Head over to this morning’s roundup for deals on Bloons TD 6, Hyperforma, AudioKit FM Player 2, Yomiwa Japanese Dictionary, and more. We also still have a deep deal available on XCOM Enemy Within right here.

More on Pocket City:

Build your own city as the new mayor. Create residential, commercial, and industrial zones. Build parks and recreation spots. Respond to crime and disasters. Watch your city come alive! No microtransactions or long wait times! Everything is unlocked and rewarded through gameplay. Pocket City re-imagines classic city building simulation gameplay for iOS devices.

