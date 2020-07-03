Build your own iOS Pocket City at a new all-time low, now $1 (Reg. $3+)

- Jul. 3rd 2020 10:21 am ET

0

The highly-rated Pocket City for iOS is now seeing a very notable price drop for the July 4th holiday weekend. Regularly between $3 and $4 these days, you can now download this one to your iOS game library for just $1. Not only is the very first price drop of 2020, but it is also the lowest price we have ever tracked on the App Store. As the mayor, players create residential and commercial zones, build parks, design recreation spots, and fight crime, all while watching “your city come alive!” With “no micro transactions or long wait times” to worry about, everything is unlocked and earned through gameplay. Rated 4+ stars from thousands on the App Store. More details below.

Pocket City “re-imagines classic city building simulation gameplay for iOS devices.” Anyone who was a fan of the SimCity formula (ever heard of SimRefinery?) will enjoy having this city builder experience in their pocket. Just as a quick side note, landscape and portrait modes can be toggled via the settings menu during gameplay and the game was just updated back in May.

iOS Universal: Pocket City: $1 (Reg. $3)

More on Pocket City:

Build your own city as the new mayor. Create residential, commercial, and industrial zones. Build parks and recreation spots. Respond to crime and disasters. Watch your city come alive! No microtransactions or long wait times! Everything is unlocked and rewarded through gameplay. Pocket City re-imagines classic city building simulation gameplay for iOS devices.

Adorama July 4 sale

