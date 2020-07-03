CASETiFY’s July 4th sale takes 20% off iPhone cases, Apple Watch bands, more

- Jul. 3rd 2020 2:05 pm ET

CASETiFY has kicked off its 4th of July sale, taking 20% off a selection of iPhone and Android cases, as well as other accessories when code 4JUL20 has been applied at checkout. Some exclusions, like licensed gear, do apply. One highlight is on the 2-in-1 Italian Leather Apple Watch Band at $80 shipped. Typically fetching $100, today’s offer marks one of the first price cuts we’ve seen and is down to a new low. This Hermés-style Apple Watch band is comprised of a premium Italian leather and includes both a regular watch band, as well as a lengthened, wrap-around design. CASETiFY gear is highly-rated across the board and you’ll find more of our top picks down below.

Just about all of CASETiFY’s cases can be customized with personalized added monograms and more at no extra cost. Just don’t forget to apply the aforementioned code at checkout in order to lock-in all the discounted rates of our other top picks down below.

Other top picks include:

We’re also seeing plenty more in the way of July 4th iPhone accessory deals, with Caudabe’s Independence Day sale leading the way. You’ll also be able to save up to 75% off at Pad & Quill through the weekend, as well as on various Nomad accessories in its latest outlet sale.

2-in-1 Italian Leather Apple Watch Band features:

Our premium Italian leather watch band kit comes with one single and one double tour strap. Featuring the world’s first universal adaptors, the leather watch bands are compatible with Apple Watch Series 1 to 4 and also any watch that uses a 20mm or 24mm watch strap. Available in Brown, Black and Red essential colors.

