Fossil, Timbuk2, and Osprey bags fall as low as $34 at Amazon (Up to 60% off)

Amazon has slashed up to 60% off Fossil, Osprey, Cocoon, and Timbuk2 bags just in time for July 4th. Our top pick from the sale is Osprey’s Transporter 65 Travel Duffel Bag for $84 shipped. That’s $56 off the typical rate there and is within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. This spacious bag can be hauled as a duffel or oversized backpack. As its name implies, owners will garner 65-liters of storage space, ensuring you’re able to fit all of the necessities plus a whole lot more. Exact measurements work out to 23.6- by 14.2- by 12.6-inches. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find a wide variety of additional bag styles on sale.

More bags on sale:

And that’s not all. Over the last couple of days we’ve discovered Timbuk2’s End of Season Sale which takes up to 50% off MacBook bags, briefcases, and more. There’s also a wide variety of Osprey offerings that are now priced from $20.

Osprey Transporter 65 Travel Duffel Bag features:

Durable, TPU-coated fabric and burly hardware provide incredible abrasion and weather resistance to protect your gear

Stowaway contoured harness and yoke for comfortable backpack carry

Large, lockable U-zip access to main compartment

Zippered end pocket with overlapping rain flaps for quick access to smaller items

Included shoulder strap for messenger-style carry

Overall dimensions – 65L at 3.1 lbs (23.6H x 14.2W x 12.6D in.)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!