Amazon slashes up to $340 off TV stands, ottomans, benches, and more

- Jul. 6th 2020 4:47 pm ET

Today we’ve come across a nice selection of furniture up to $340 off at Amazon. Our top pick is the Walker Edison Farmhouse Squared TV Stand for $221.83 shipped. That’s $100+ off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $28. If you have been on the hunt for a way to class up the living room, this stand is a great way to do it. Owners are bound to appreciate its dark, rich colorway and there’s plenty of storage throughout to store everything from consoles to streaming media players, and much more. Reviews are still rolling in, but Walker Edison is reputable. Continue reading to find more furniture on sale.

More furniture on sale:

Want to keep your floors as clean as possible? Dyson’s Total Clean Vacuum is $175 off at Amazon and boasts “the strongest suction” out there. Today’s offer handily beats 2020 pricing, making now an excellent time to strike.

Walker Edison Farmhouse Squared TV Stand features:

  • Dimensions: 27.75″ H x 58″ L x 15″ W
  • Cable management features to run cords in the back of the TV stand
  • Made of MDF, laminate and black powder coated metal
  • Adjustable shelves
  • For TV’s up to 65″. Supports up to 250 lbs.

