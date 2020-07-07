Upgrade to a Blendtec Designer 650 at $250 off with an 8-yr. warranty today

The official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Blendtec Designer 650 Blender in stainless steel for $249.99 shipped. Matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $500 and currently on sale for $450 direct, Home Depot is currently charging $500 and the best prices on Amazon start at $380. Today’s deal is up to $250 in savings and the lowest we can find. Along with the impressive 8-year warranty here, this is almost certainly an upgrade of your current model with a 3HP motor that can crush just about anything. It includes a 36-ounce blending cup as well as eight speed settings, manual pulse control, and several preset blend cycles. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Now if you don’t plan on taking your blender and home chef game all that seriously, a Blendtec might be overkill. The Instant Pot AcePlus Cooking & Beverage Blender at $90 is a much more affordable option that can handle much of the same meal prep as today’s lead deal. But just go with a $50 NutriBullet and call it a day if it’s a capable smoothie maker you’re after. Neither of these options will ship with the 8-year Blendtec warranty, but will save you significantly in the trade-off.

The kitchenware and home goods deals are starting to heat up this week. From Instant Pot cookers and air fryers to egg makers and furniture deals, you’ll find everything right here.

More on the Blendtec Designer 650 Blender:

Prepare delicious smoothies with this Blendtec Designer 650s Blender. Its 3 HP motor drives the stainless steel blade through meat, ice and vegetables easily, and the automatic blending cycles adjust the speed to match the ingredient. This Blendtec Designer blender has touch controls that let you quickly change settings as you work.

