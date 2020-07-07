Kids’ play sets/STEAM toys from $5: Magformers, Fisher-Price, Pokemon, more

Amazon is offering the Magformers My First Set for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or int orders over $25. Regularly $35 or more at Amazon, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This set is currently going for $44 shipped at Target, for comparison sake. While compatible with the rest of the Magformers shapes and accessories, as the name suggests this is a great stater set for the youngsters. The 30 BPA-free plastic pieces are large and colorful and can come together to create a number of different building projects found int he included booklet. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for even more deals on kids’ play sets, Play-Doh, Pokemon, Fisher-Price, and more.

More Kids’ Toy Deals:

While we are talking about the kids, be sure to browse through our roundup of the best subscription boxes for the summer. With prices starting from $13, this is great way to score some fun learning resources to keep the kids busy in the best way possible this year. You’ll also find a host of Crayola markers and crayons on sale right from $0.50 that might help the cause as well.

More on the Magformers My First Set:

The perfect introductory set for imaginative creators! Learn 6 different colors, 2 geometric shapes and all 6 Magformers building techniques. Create a tower, house or magic ball. Each geometric shape contains magnets that never reject, so you’ll always hear the Magformers click. When playtime is over, use the magnetic power to simply stack and store the pieces.

