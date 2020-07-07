Kids’ play sets/STEAM toys from $5: Magformers, Fisher-Price, Pokemon, more

- Jul. 7th 2020 4:57 pm ET

From $5
0

Amazon is offering the Magformers My First Set for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or int orders over $25. Regularly $35 or more at Amazon, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This set is currently going for $44 shipped at Target, for comparison sake. While compatible with the rest of the Magformers shapes and accessories, as the name suggests this is a great stater set for the youngsters. The 30 BPA-free plastic pieces are large and colorful and can come together to create a number of different building projects found int he included booklet. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for even more deals on kids’ play sets, Play-Doh, Pokemon, Fisher-Price, and more. 

More Kids’ Toy Deals:

While we are talking about the kids, be sure to browse through our roundup of the best subscription boxes for the summer. With prices starting from $13, this is great way to score some fun learning resources to keep the kids busy in the best way possible this year. You’ll also find a host of Crayola markers and crayons on sale right from $0.50 that might help the cause as well.

More on the Magformers My First Set:

The perfect introductory set for imaginative creators! Learn 6 different colors, 2 geometric shapes and all 6 Magformers building techniques. Create a tower, house or magic ball. Each geometric shape contains magnets that never reject, so you’ll always hear the Magformers click. When playtime is over, use the magnetic power to simply stack and store the pieces.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

From $5
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Toys & Hobbies

Toys & Hobbies
Magformers

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard