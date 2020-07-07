The Disney summer sale is now live. Disney’s official online storefront is offering 25% off orders of $100 or more and 20% off orders of $75+, plus free shipping on purchases that hit the $75 threshold. Perfect for scoring an entire family worth if Disney t-shirts and apparel as well as rare deals on some of the more pricey collectibles, this is a sitewide sale with almost no exclusions. Head below for a closer look.

Disney summer sale:

The Disney summer sale is a big one that covers just about everything available on the site including toys, clothing, accessories, and most likely that one collectible you’ve been waiting for a sale on. Simply use code SAVEMORE at checkout to take up to 25% off your order of $75 or more with free shipping.

Now clearly you can use today’s sitewide discount to knock a massive amount off some of the more high-end collectibles. While the nearly $10,000 jeweled figurines might still be too pricey, there are some premium collector’s items that won’t reach that deep in your pockets. The Spider-Man Webslinger Pewter Figurine by Royal Selangor, for example, drops from $199.99 to $149.99 shipped using the code above. Regularly $200 on Amazon where it has never gone for less, this is a big-time deal on an item that basically never goes on sale outside of events like this. Rated 4+ stars. Plus, you’ll find plenty more pewter statues right here to choose from.

Be sure to browse through the rest of the Disney summer sale right here. Again, just about everything on the site is eligible for the code above and the whole thing wraps up on Friday, July 10.

Outside of the Disney summer sale, be sure to check out the Columbia Mickey Mouse collection, the official Disney face masks, LEGO’s new Mickey and Minnie set, and the amazing new Star Wars/Marvel LEGO Art theme mosaics.

More on the Spider-Man Webslinger Pewter Figurine :

Amidst the debris of his battle with Venom, Spider-Man prepares to fire off a volley of webbing at the formidable human alien hybrid. The wisecracking webslinger knows he only has mere seconds to act. This finely detailed pewter figurine from Royal Selangor renders every aspect of the Marvel Super Hero as he perches on the scenic base.

