HORI’s Nintendo Switch Pro Racing Wheel controller hits Amazon low at $83

Amazon is offering the HORI Nintendo Switch Mario Kart Racing Wheel Pro Deluxe for $82.94 shipped. Currently matched at Walmart. Regularly $100, today’s deal is 17% off and a new Amazon all-time low. Not to be confused with the $13 basic version, this not only offers a steering wheel experience for racing games but also features plenty of on-board controls (face buttons, paddles, D-pad, etc.) unlike most of the more affordable wheel controllers out there. Officially licensed by Nintendo, it is ideal for Mario Kart and other racing titles with an “ergonomic design based on real steering wheels.” Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

As we mentioned above, there are much more basic wheel controllers out there for less if you don’t need all the extra on-board buttons. Firstly, the basic HORI model comes it at $13, carries solid ratings, and features rubber grips. However, you can save even more with PDP’s Nintendo Switch Hyper Drive Joy-Con Wheel Controller at $10 Prime shipped. This device converts your Joy-Con into a wheel-like controller and is just a fraction of the price of today’s lead deal.

The Nintendo Switch accessory deals don’t stop there though. We still have a selection of controllers and cases on sale from $10 right here as well as PowerA’s Super Mario Metal Nintendo Switch Stand plus even more from $7.50.

In case you missed it last week, Nintendo is still has its hard-to-get SNES and NES Switch Controllers in-stock for Switch Online members.

More on the HORI Nintendo Switch Mario Kart Wheel Pro:

Officially Licensed by Nintendo

Larger Deluxe version of fully featured racing wheel for Mario Kart & other racing titles

Ergonomic design based on real steering wheels

Includes paddles and convenient onboard controls

