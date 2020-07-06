Nintendo Switch cases and controllers on sale from $10: PDP, PowerA, more

- Jul. 6th 2020 1:15 pm ET

0

Amazon is now offering the PDP Nintendo Switch Super Mario Bros GameCube Style Fight Pad Pro for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Originally $25, it typically sells in the $20 range is now matching the Amazon all-time low. Offering up a GameCube-style form factor ideal for games like Super Smash Bros., this is an officially licensed Nintendo Switch game pad. The C-stick can optionally be replaced with a full-size stick, while a 10-foot USB cable tethers you to the console. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,700 Amazon customers. More Nintendo Switch accessory deals below.

More Nintendo Switch Accessory Deals:

After you have browsed through all of today’s Switch accessory deals, you’ll want to head over to this morning’s games roundup. There you’ll find some seriously notable offers on Switch games like Super Mario Maker 2, Mario Tennis Aces, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Yoshi’s Crafted World, and many more.

And here’s our first look at the new Paper Mario game, the MOBA-style Pokémon Unite, and New Pokémon Snap.

More on the PDP Fight Pad Pro:

  • GameCube inspired Pro Controller designed for the Nintendo Switch
  • Compatible with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game
  • Change out the C Stick for a full size stick with the detachable stick design
  • 10 foot USB cable provides plenty of room to play with ease
  • Officially licensed by Nintendo

