After putting refurbished models of its insanely popular NES and SNES Classic Editions consoles back on sale yesterday, the extremely hard to get Super Nintendo Controller as well as the NES variant are now back in stock. Only available to Switch Online members, you can score a Super Nintendo Entertainment System Controller for $29.99 or the 2-pack of Nintendo Entertainment System Controllers for $59.99. Nintendo charges $5 shipping on everything and be sure to act fast if you’re interested as there’s no telling how long they will be available for. Head below for more details.

NES and SNES Controller back in-stock:

Ideal for playing all of the NES and SNES games available to Switch Online members, they provide that iconic feel along with modern touches like a wireless design. You can learn more about the Super Nintendo controller in our hands-on review and everything you need to know about the wireless NES controllers can be found in our launch coverage. Most recently, Nintendo added Wild Guns and Rygar to the Switch Online NES/SNES game library and you can read all about those right here.

We are also still seeing refurbished Switch consoles on sale from $265 as well as a host of accessories, like cases and controllers, from $10 Prime shipped. Be sure to check out PowerA’s new Nano Enhanced Switch Controller and all of today’s best game deals right here.

More on the Super Nintendo Controller for Switch:

Enjoy enhanced Super NES games the way they’re meant to be played—using a full-size SNES style controller! Available for purchase only by Nintendo Switch Online members, this wireless controller offers the perfect way to play these classic Super NES games. Limit four purchases per Nintendo Account with paid Nintendo Switch Online individual or family membership. Offer not available for free trial holders. This controller is optional and not required to play the Super Nintendo Entertainment System – Nintendo Switch Online collection of games.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!