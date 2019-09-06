Nintendo blew up the internet yesterday with its new SNES Switch games library. While eager fans had to wait out most of the day before the first 20 games in the collection became available on the eShop, they appear to be live for just about everyone now. While most expected the SNES library to grow on a regular basis much the same as the NES offerings have been, that now appears as though it will not be the case. Head below for more.

After adding the new SNES Switch games yesterday, Nintendo’s vintage Switch Online offerings now total around 60 if you include the NES titles. For $20 per year, subscribers get all the perks of Switch Online as well as unlimited access to the collection of Nintendo classics at no additional charge.

Nintendo has been adding 2 (or more) new NES games to the service just about every month. Last month we got a couple obscure titles, but in July Donkey Kong 3 and Wrecking Crew were added. Before that, we got Punch-Out!!, Super Mario Bros: The Lost Levels, Kid Icarus, Zelda, Ninja Garden and the list goes on. In other words, despite being drip-fed month-by-month, Nintendo has certainly been dishing up the good stuff here to its subscribers.

Considering how notable the first 20 SNES additions are – it’s almost like a section cut from a best games of all-time list – we naturally had high hopes for the SNES Switch games library in the months to come.

Just 20 SNES Switch Games (for now):

However, according to a report from Business Insider, Nintendo has already quietly made changes to how it will add new titles. At least a couple of new games were added every month since 2018, but that stops now. While you can expect new NES and Switch SNES games to hit in the future, Nintendo reps are now saying the regularly scheduled additions are no longer:

More NES games will be added in the future, but those releases will not adhere to a regular schedule.

And the same thing goes for the SNES Switch games library:

More Super NES games will be added after launch, but those releases will not adhere to a regular schedule.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Ok, well that is disappointing. Considering how massive the library of titles is for these vintage systems and how popular the NES and SNES Switch games have been for Nintendo’s online service, we are hoping Nintendo is just re-strategizing here. Hopefully, the break in the regularly scheduled drops is in preparation for something even more exciting, but it’s hard to say at this point. With 60 titles now available across both systems, we should probably just be happy Nintendo did this at all. Especially considering you still have a couple weeks to get a year of Switch Online for free via Twitch Prime and play them all for nothing. You can get all the details on how to claim your free year right here.

