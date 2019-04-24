Continuing this week’s new LEGO unveils, today we’re getting our first glimpse at a new 1,700-piece creation as well as more information on a previously-teased model. LEGO’s upcoming Trafalgar Square will be joined by an all-new Empire State Building kit that stands over 20-inches tall. Both sets will be joining the Architecture theme of builds this summer. Head below for a closer look at each of the new kits.

Similarly to the other upcoming LEGO kits we’ve seen this week, today’s unveil comes to us via Belgian retailer Toy Champ. As such, the pricing for both upcoming sets is just an estimate, as it’s been converted from Euros into USD currency.

This won’t be the first time that we’ve seen one of New York City’s most defining buildings come to life in brick-form. The Empire State Building has made two LEGO appearances thus far. First, the 2009 release was one of the first overall Architecture sets and depicted the monument with only 77 bricks. More recently, LEGO also included the building in its New York City Skyline kit.

Empire State Building joins LEGO’s Architecture kits

Now for its 2019 debut, the Empire State Building will take shape in LEGO bricks for the third time. It’ll be the largest incarnation of the famous skyscraper and stacks up to 1,767 pieces. By the looks of it, the latest Architecture build will stand over 20-inches tall once assembled. That makes it one of the more massive sets in the line of landmark-inspired builds.

Pricing wise, LEGO’s upcoming Empire State Building will enter around $110 according to our calculations from the European retailer. That puts it in line with the recent brick-built Statue of Liberty. And while not quite on the same scale, the two New York City monuments will certainly pair nicely together. LEGO Lady Liberty will be arriving sometime in May, most likely alongside the new City and Creator builds.

More details surface on LEGO’s Trafalgar Square

Jumping across the pond, today we’re also getting more information on the previously-teased Trafalgar Square set. If you’ll recall, LEGO opted to announce the build earlier this month ahead of a signing event by the set’s creator. Now more details have been announced including estimated pricing, part count and a widespread release date.

Stacking up to 1,197 pieces, the build will enter with an $80 price tag. That makes a pretty appealing kit just from its part per dollar cost, but the build is also one of the more intricate Architecture creations we’ve seen. Just like the Empire State Building, we’ll be seeing this LEGO kit officially release sometime in May.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Expanding on the San Francisco and Paris Skyline kits that were debuted earlier this year, both of the upcoming Architecture sets look to be must-haves. Even though we’ve seen LEGO builds of the Empire State Building in the past, this is the most ambitious release yet, and steals the show away from the Trafalgar Square build.

For more Architecture builds, be sure to check out our recent hands-on reviews with two of LEGO’s latest Skyline creations.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!