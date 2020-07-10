Kids’ toy and book deals from $4: Melissa & Doug, FAO Schwarz, Play-Doh, more

Amazon is now offering the Melissa & Doug Make-A-Face Reusable Sticker Pad Bundle for $7.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly closer to $15, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. A great gift for pre-schoolers or just as a “creative motor-skill-building travel activity for families,” this bundle contains three spiral-bound sticker/activity books. Each book contains 65 or more cling-style stickers and 10 full-color scenes to fill so kids can create “funny animal faces again and again.” Rated 4+ stars from over 130 Amazon customers. Head below for more deals on kids’ toys and books.

More on the Melissa & DougReusable Sticker Pad Bundle:

Set of 3 reusable travel activity pads (make-a-face: farm, make-a-face: safari, and make-a-face: pets) to create fun or funny animal faces again and again

Animal faces to complete include cow, pig, lion, Antelope, Hyena, dog, cat, fish, and more

Each spiral-bound pad with built-in sticker storage Includes 65 or more cling-style stickers (eyes, noses, mouths, etc.) and 10 full-color scenes to fill

