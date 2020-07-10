Kids’ toy and book deals from $4: Melissa & Doug, FAO Schwarz, Play-Doh, more

- Jul. 10th 2020 4:21 pm ET

0

Amazon is now offering the Melissa & Doug Make-A-Face Reusable Sticker Pad Bundle for $7.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly closer to $15, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. A great gift for pre-schoolers or just as a “creative motor-skill-building travel activity for families,” this bundle contains three spiral-bound sticker/activity books. Each book contains 65 or more cling-style stickers and 10 full-color scenes to fill so kids can create “funny animal faces again and again.” Rated 4+ stars from over 130 Amazon customers. Head below for more deals on kids’ toys and books.

More Kids’ Toy/Book Deals:

If you don’t think any of the deals above will work for you, we have some great LEGO building kits from $12 right now as well as Sphero’s RVR All-Terrain Robot at $132. And be sure to swing by our roundup kids subscription boxes for learning this summer from $13.

More on the Melissa & DougReusable Sticker Pad Bundle:

  • Set of 3 reusable travel activity pads (make-a-face: farm, make-a-face: safari, and make-a-face: pets) to create fun or funny animal faces again and again
  • Animal faces to complete include cow, pig, lion, Antelope, Hyena, dog, cat, fish, and more
  • Each spiral-bound pad with built-in sticker storage Includes 65 or more cling-style stickers (eyes, noses, mouths, etc.) and 10 full-color scenes to fill

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Melissa & Doug

