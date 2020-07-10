Learn to code with Sphero’s RVR All-Terrain Robot at $132 (New low, 47% off)

- Jul. 10th 2020 3:00 pm ET

$250 $132
0

Amazon is currently offering the Sphero RVR All-Terrain Coding Robot for $132.15 shipped. Slashing over 47% off its usual $250 going rate, today’s offer is $22 under our previous mention and good for a new all-time low. Sphero RVR allows you to customize and code an all-terrain vehicle which sits on a pair of treads and packs a series of onboard sensors like IR, light, and color as well as an accelerometer, and gyroscope. It can integrate with Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and even littleBits for additional coding fun. Over 715 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating, agreeing with our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Want to enjoy much of Sphero’s coding experience but in a more affordable package? Sphero Mini enters with a $48 price tag and packs much of the same app-control and other programming functionality as the RVR, but in a spheral shell. Learn more in our review

Speaking of ways to get the little ones programming, LEGO just unveiled its latest Mindstorms set with five different robots to assemble and iPhone support. Or if you’re looking for another way to keep the kids busy with some education content, be sure to check out our roundup of favorite coding kits for additional alternatives.

Sphero RVR All-Terrain Coding Robot features:

RVR is Sphero’s revolutionary take on the programmable robot. It’s drivable right out of the box, packed with a diverse suite of sensors and built for customization. RVR is a mobile platform for hackers, makers, educators, and learners.

