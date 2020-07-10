A 25% discount drops Logitech’s MX Keys Advanced Wireless Keyboard to $75

Staples is currently offering the Logitech MX Keys Advanced Wireless Keyboard for $75.24 shipped when adding a filler item to your cart and applying code 86493 at checkout. Typically fetching $100, like you’ll find at Amazon, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, beats our previous mention by $1, and marks a new all-time low. Logitech’s MX Keys Advanced packs a wireless form-factor that’s compatible with both Mac and PC alike. The aluminum frame is complemented by backlit keys and Logitech’s FLOW functionality for seamlessly using with two devices, alongside copying text and other files from one machine to the other. Over 1,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating, largely agreeing with our hands-on review. Head below for all the details.

Ditch the more premium design and opt for Logitech’s K750 Wireless Solar Keyboard instead. This alternative will only run you $44 at Amazon right now, but sacrifices the backlighting and aluminum frame for a solar-powered design.

Speaking of Logitech, we’re still tracking a discount on Logitech’s MX Sound Speakers, which have dropped to under $65. Then go swing by our Mac accessories guide for even more ways to upgrade your workstation.

Logitech MX Keys Advanced Keyboard features:

Introducing MX keys, an advanced wireless illuminated keyboard crafted for efficiency, stability, and precision. Perfect stroke keys are shaped for your fingertips and backlighting lights up the moment your hands approach. Increased key stability reduces noise while optimizing responsiveness – and tactile reference for hand positioning makes it easy to stay oriented and in your flow. Compatible with Logitech Flow enabled mouse.

