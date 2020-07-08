Upgrade your workspace with Logitech’s MX Sound Speakers: $64.50 (Reg. $85+)

Amazon is offering the Logitech MX Sound 2.0 Multi Device Stereo Speakers for $64.49 shipped. That’s $20+ off the typical rate there and the best we’ve tracked in months. If you’ve been on the hunt for a way to level up your computer’s audio, today’s Amazon offer is certainly worth some attention. You’ll find a unique and modern design with high-end drivers that offer 24-watts of peak power. Bluetooth connectivity means that your smartphone and tablet will be able to get in on the fun too. Rated 4/5 stars. Peek at our hands-on review to learn more.

Forego Logitech in favor of Amazon’s in-house speakers to only spend $17. They don’t look quite as good and forfeit Bluetooth connectivity, but still offer up a style that is bound to pair nicely with most setups. More than 6,400 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.4/5 star rating.

In other audio news, Sony recently debuted a Dolby Atmos-ready Soundbar. It sports a clean-looking design and with 3.1-channel audio. It was released alongside three new Bluetooth speakers that wield USB-C charging. Swing by our release coverage to learn more.

Logitech MX Sound 2.0 features:

Easy switch technology lets you seamlessly switch between audio sources just pause the audio on one and press play on the other

24 watt peak/12 watt rms power and superior drivers deliver balanced audio; Well designed port tubes play notes that most speakers this size cannot; Bluetooth version: 4.1

Adjust the volume and pair bluetooth devices with a light touch to the motion activated, back lit controls on the speaker front

