Roborock’s smart S5 robot vacuum + mop hits a new low of $360 ($120 off), more

- Jul. 11th 2020 9:29 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Roborock Technology Co. Ltd (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its robotic vacuums on sale from $195 shipped. Our favorite is the S5 Wi-Fi-enabled Robot Vacuum and Mop in black for $359.99. Down from its $480 going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and beats our previous best mention by $10. Offering both vacuuming and mopping functions, this robot truly does it all. Wi-Fi-connectivity delivers Alexa and Assistant integrations, allowing for you to begin cleaning with a simple voice command. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Not looking for the extra mopping feature or the Wi-Fi-connectivity? The DEEBOT 500 Robot Vacuum Cleaner is a great option. It can run for up to 110-minutes and will cost you only $160 shipped at Amazon.

However, the Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum is a fantastic choice for those on a tighter budget. It’s available for $30 shipped and converts into multiple vacuums types delivering an easy clean all around your home.

Roborock S5 Robot Vacuum features:

Best Navigational Abilities robot vacuum by TechGearLab. Best-in-class technology of smart navigation maps your house, plans route and schedules. It can cross over things lower than 2cm, clean without omission and self-recharge, but avoid falling down the stairs, hitting or scratching your furniture, or being stuck by obstacles.

