Slash $100 off V-MODA’s Crossfade 2 Wireless Codex Headphones at $250

Amazon is currently offering the V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless Codex Edition Headphones for $249.99 shipped. Also available at B&H for the same price. Down from its usual $350 price tag, today’s offer is good for a $100 discount, marks a new Amazon low, and is the second-best we’ve seen to date overall. Sporting a unique design, V-MODA’s Crossfade 2 headphones are comprised of more premium materials like a lightweight steel frame, durable vegan leather, and more. The cans come equipped with 14-hour battery life and are complemented by dual 50mm drivers and support for higher-end audio codex. Rated 4.2/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below the fold for even more.

Opt for the previous-generation V-MODA Crossfade Headphones to save even more. Right now this pair of Bluetooth cans will run you $85 at Amazon, allowing you to save a bit more than the featured option. Here you’ll miss out on the high-end audio and drop battery life down to 12-hours, but will still enjoy a similar, high-end design.

To close out the week on Friday, Klipsch’s new T5 II earbuds went up for pre-order alongside upcoming Sport and McLaren versions. Get the full scoop right here. Then go check out Sony’s affordable truly wireless earbuds, which are currently on sale for $80.

V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless Headphones features:

Listen on the go with a pair of V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless Codex Edition Headphones in black. These headphones play audio through 50mm dual-diaphragm drivers that have inner and outer rings to prevent bass notes from bleeding into higher frequencies. Japanese-made and engineered CCAW coils help preserve detail. The Codex edition of the Crossfade 2 headphones supports the aptX, AAC, and SBC codecs.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!