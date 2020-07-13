Amazon offers extra 25% off Lavazza whole bean/ground coffee from $10.50

Amazon is offering the 2.2-lb. bag of Lavazza Espresso Italiano Whole Bean Coffee Blend (Medium Roast) for $10.48 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon, opt for Subscribe & Save, and then cancel the sub afterwards to redeem the special price. Regularly closer to $20 at Amazon, this is nearly 50% off and the best price we can find. This is a 2.2-lb. bag of Lavazza Cafe 100% arabica whole coffee beans that have been roasted and blended in Italy. Described as “rich bodied medium roast with highly aromatic notes,” it is suitable for any coffee maker but “best used” in an espresso machine. Rated 4+ stars from 1,500 Amazon customers. Head below for more Lavazza deals.

If the espresso beans above don’t work for you, be sure to browse through the rest of Amazon’s ongoing Lavazza sale. You’ll find a host of options on this landing page eligible for the coupon you can clip right here.

We have plenty of other coffee-related deals right now as well. Thermos’ 68-Oz. King Insulated Bottle hit its Amazon low today alongside deals on Ember Temperature Control Smart Mugs and Stanley’s Classic Travel Mug. The OXX job site coffeemaker is up to $80 off today and you’ll find some great accessory ideas in our latest coffee feature. You might also need a new coffee table to rest your drinks down on and we have plenty of options starting with Sauder’s Lift-Top Coffee Table at $136 (Reg. $180).

More on Lavazza Espresso Italiano Whole Bean Coffee:

One 2.2 pound bag of Lavazza Caffe Espresso Italian whole coffee beans

Rich bodied medium roast with highly aromatic notes

Non GMO, 100 percent Arabica

Blended and roasted in Italy

Best used for espresso but also suitable in any coffee maker

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!