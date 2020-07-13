Nintendo’s official Switch Pro Controller returns to Amazon low at $59

- Jul. 13th 2020 2:56 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller for $59 shipped. Typically selling for $70, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. Nintendo’s official Switch controller rarely goes on sale, making today’s discount all the more noteworthy. Perfect for games like Breath of the Wild or Splatoon, the Pro Controller brings a more traditional gamepad experience to your Switch with motion controls, HD rumble, and built-in amiibo functionality. Alongside a rechargeable battery, there’s a USB-C port for refueling and Bluetooth connectivity. Over 13,000 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating.

Alternatively, you could ditch the first-party status of the featured deal and go with PowerA’s Enhanced Wireless Controller for $32 at Amazon. This gamepad rocks a similar design to the lead deal, but ditches the built-in rechargeable battery and USB-C port for a more affordable price tag.

This morning, we spotted a collection of Nintendo Switch accessories starting from $10, including various cases and kits. The discount from over the weekend on PowerA’s Animal Crossing Enhanced Switch Controller is still live as well, giving you a chance to score the K.K. Slider-inspired gamepad at its lowest price yet.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller features:

Take your game sessions up a notch with the Pro Controller. Includes motion controls, HD rumble, built-in amiibo functionality, and more. The Pro Controller can be used when the Nintendo Switch is either docked or undocked. Nintendo Switch is designed to go wherever you do, transforming from home console to portable system in a snap. So you get more time to play the games you love, however you like.

