PowerA’s Animal Crossing Enhanced Switch Controller sees first discount to $42

Amazon is currently offering the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Animal Crossing Switch Controller for $42.31 shipped. Down from its $50 going rate, today’s offer marks the very first time we’ve seen this style on sale and is subsequently a new all-time low. Sporting a K.K. Slider-inspired design complete with in-game motifs and a green color way, this controller is a great option for Animal Crossing fans looking to bring a traditional gamepad to their Switch setup. Alongside Bluetooth connectivity, it features motion controls, re-mappable buttons, and 30-hours of usage on a single set of batteries. Over 5,490 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Hit the jump for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon is offering the black version of PowerA’s Enhanced Wireless Switch Controller for $34.17. Saving you 32% from the going rate, today’s offer is the lowest we’ve seen this year. Here you’ll enjoy all of the same features as the lead deal, sans the Animal Crossing-inspired design.

And speaking of PowerA, we just recently got a first look at the brand’s upcoming Nano Enhanced Controller. With a more compact design than the standard Enhanced Wireless controller that’s on sale today, this one features a rechargeable battery, USB-C, and more.

PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller features:

Explore your deserted island getaway in animal Crossing: new horizons on Nintendo Switch with this officially Licensed POWER A enhanced wireless Controller. Designed for comfort during extended gaming sessions, this Bluetooth wireless Controller features K.K. Slider design, motion controls, advanced gaming Buttons, and standard ergonomic layout.

