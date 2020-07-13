Nordstrom Rack’s Clearance has deals from $10: Nike, Cole Haan, Kate Spade, more

Nordstrom Rack has hundreds of new items added to it’s clearance that are up to 80% off. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can find great deals on top brands including Cole Haan, Nike, Michael Kors, Kate Spade, Herschel Supply Company, and many more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. For men, the Nike Astuma Leather Sneakers are our top pick from this event. Originally priced at $70, however during the sale you can find them for $41. These casual shoes are great for everyday wear and will look nice paired with shorts or joggers alike. They’re available in a black or gray coloring and feature a cushioned insole for additional comfort. Plus, if you’re looking for a women’s option the Nike Flex Trainer Sneaker is very similar and also priced at $41. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

