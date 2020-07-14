Arlo’s Audio Doorbell falls to new Amazon all-time low at $54 (Save 23%)

Amazon is currently offering the Arlo Audio Doorbell for $54.09 shipped. Down from its $70 going rate, today’s offer is $4 under our previous mention and marks a new all-time low. Arlo’s Audio Doorbell expands your smart home to the front door with a wireless design that doesn’t need existing wiring. It’ll allow you to hear who’s at the front door from anywhere, and motion detection can alert you even when someone doesn’t ring the bell. Over 1,300 customers have left a 4/5 star rating and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

If you’d rather just upgrade your aging doorbell with a new wireless model, this $18 option ditches the smartphone integration. The doorbell itself pairs with a bundled chime for receiving audible alerts when someone’s at the door. Over 4,500 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

Those looking to add some cameras into their smart home setups can save on a selection of Blink’s security offerings starting at $30. That’s on top of being able to score two Google Home Minis from $35, as well as TP-Link’s affordable Smart LED Light Bulb at $20.

Arlo Audio Doorbell features:

Get calls on your smartphone or tablet when someone presses your Arlo Doorbell. Talk with visitors from your smartphone or tablet. Place your doorbell anywhere outside of your home with no wiring hassle. Works with your existing chime.

