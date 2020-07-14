Razer’s Raion Fightpad controller for PS4 hits Amazon low at $74 (Reg. $100)

- Jul. 14th 2020 10:27 am ET

Get this deal
Reg. $100 $74
0

Amazon is now offering the Razer Raion Fightpad for PS4 at $73.63 shipped. Regularly $100 direct and at GameStop, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Ideal for fighting games or anything else you might need a tweaked button layout for, this model sports an arcade stick-inspired six face-button layout for standard and “claw” grip users. Other features include an 8-way d-pad, built-in competition mode, controller-lock, a 3.5mm audio jack, and buttons rated for 80 million clicks. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of the Amazon reviewers. More details below.

Razer’s fightpad is still actually a little pricey compared to some of the comparable options out there. It is quite comprehensive and arguably looks much better, but there are more affordable gamepads for PS4. The PowerA Fusion Fightpad comes in at $60 or you can go with the HORI Fighting Commander for $40. Both options are wired, but will save you quite a bit by comparison to today’s lead deal.

Amazon is also running a big-time Razer gaming accessory sale today with deals starting from $10. You’ll find notable price drops on mice, keyboards, headsets, and more.

While we are talking PlayStation, here’s a good look on the new PlayStation 5 game box art. All of today’s best game deals can be found right here and Sony currently has over 250 PS4 games on sale right now from $2.

More on the Razer Raion Fightpad for PS4:

  • Arcade stick-inspired 6 front-button layout: the Razer raion’s front Buttons are optimal spaced and positioned to accommodate both standard and “claw” Grip styles
  • 8-Way d-pad for precise diagonal input: cushioned and hyper-responsive, the Razer mecha-tactile 8-way d-pad allows for clean execution of combos in competitive fighting games
  • Built-in competition mode: allows for disabling of extra Buttons to avoid extraneous inputs during Tournament play with built-in button Lock functionality

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $100 $74
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Razer

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard