Razer’s Raion Fightpad controller for PS4 hits Amazon low at $74 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is now offering the Razer Raion Fightpad for PS4 at $73.63 shipped. Regularly $100 direct and at GameStop, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Ideal for fighting games or anything else you might need a tweaked button layout for, this model sports an arcade stick-inspired six face-button layout for standard and “claw” grip users. Other features include an 8-way d-pad, built-in competition mode, controller-lock, a 3.5mm audio jack, and buttons rated for 80 million clicks. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of the Amazon reviewers. More details below.

Razer’s fightpad is still actually a little pricey compared to some of the comparable options out there. It is quite comprehensive and arguably looks much better, but there are more affordable gamepads for PS4. The PowerA Fusion Fightpad comes in at $60 or you can go with the HORI Fighting Commander for $40. Both options are wired, but will save you quite a bit by comparison to today’s lead deal.

Amazon is also running a big-time Razer gaming accessory sale today with deals starting from $10. You’ll find notable price drops on mice, keyboards, headsets, and more.

While we are talking PlayStation, here’s a good look on the new PlayStation 5 game box art. All of today’s best game deals can be found right here and Sony currently has over 250 PS4 games on sale right now from $2.

More on the Razer Raion Fightpad for PS4:

Arcade stick-inspired 6 front-button layout: the Razer raion’s front Buttons are optimal spaced and positioned to accommodate both standard and “claw” Grip styles

8-Way d-pad for precise diagonal input: cushioned and hyper-responsive, the Razer mecha-tactile 8-way d-pad allows for clean execution of combos in competitive fighting games

Built-in competition mode: allows for disabling of extra Buttons to avoid extraneous inputs during Tournament play with built-in button Lock functionality

