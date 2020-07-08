While the wide-ranging mid-year sale is now over, Sony just launched another notable July savings event with up to 50% off digital PlayStation 4 games and more. However, it looks like an entirely separate PSN sale is kicking off today as well with a collection of games at under $15. While there are plenty of amazing deals in this morning’s roundup, today’s PSN sales are a great way to score some new home entertainment without leaving the couch. Head below the fold for a closer look.

Digital PlayStation 4 games up to 50% off

The “Games Under $15” is now live and everything is available right here, much like the July savings event. While we aren’t sure how long the under $15 promotion will last (usually about a week), we know the notable 50% off sale will wrap up later this month on July 22. With over 250 titles on sale right now, you’ll want to head below for a closer look at some of the best digital PlayStation 4 games on tap:

As we mentioned above, you’ll find even more notable deals on digital PlayStation 4 games in this morning’s roundup. But we also still have one of the best prices of the year on PlayStation Plus subscriptions along with your July PS4 freebies.

Here’s the latest on PlayStation 5, the nine new indie games Sony unveiled earlier this month, and how to secure your pre-order for Sony’s next generation of gaming.

Digital PlayStation 4 games: First appearing in arcades in 1980, the masterpiece PAC-MAN finally comes to PS4™! Move PAC-MAN up, down, left, and right to eat all the Pac-Dots, while avoiding the ghosts, to advance to the next stage. Eat a Power Pellet to turn the tables on the ghosts and rack up a huge score!

