Today’s best game deals: Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $15, Final Fantasy VII $8, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering digital copies of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey for $15. Matched directly via Xbox. Regularly as much as $60 with physical copies currently starting at just under $30, today’s offer is the lowest price we can find. We also spotted the digital Deluxe version down at $20 from the usual $80, which comes with a host of extra in-game goodies. Odyssey puts players in the shoes of a Spartan assassin inside of massive open-world ancient Greece. But be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best console deals including Assassin’s Creed Origins, Assassin’s Creed III: Remastered, Far Cry Primal, Disney Afternoon Collection, FINAL FANTASY VII, Red Dead Redemption 2, Mega Man games, Severed, and much more.

Digital/Summer Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

