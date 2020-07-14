Today’s best game deals: Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $15, Final Fantasy VII $8, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering digital copies of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey for $15. Matched directly via Xbox. Regularly as much as $60 with physical copies currently starting at just under $30, today’s offer is the lowest price we can find. We also spotted the digital Deluxe version down at $20 from the usual $80, which comes with a host of extra in-game goodies. Odyssey puts players in the shoes of a Spartan assassin inside of massive open-world ancient Greece. But be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best console deals including Assassin’s Creed Origins, Assassin’s Creed III: Remastered, Far Cry Primal, Disney Afternoon Collection, FINAL FANTASY VII, Red Dead Redemption 2, Mega Man games, Severed, and much more.
Digital/Summer Sales and More:
- New digital Xbox game deals sale from $3
- Sony July PSN sale from $2
- Xbox digital Xbox game deals from $4
- Xbox Couch Co-op Sale up to 75% off
- Steam Summer Sale live: thousands of PC/Mac deals
- PlayStation Plus 1-year membership: $32 (Reg. $60)
- First look at the PlayStation 5 console + more
Today’s best game deals:
- Assassin’s Creed III: Remastered $16 (Reg. $40)
- Assassin’s Creed Origins Deluxe $14 (Reg. $25+)
- Assassin’s Creed Origins Gold $20 (Reg. up to $100)
- Far Cry Primal $13 (Reg. $20)
- Disney Afternoon Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $30 (Reg. $60)
- FINAL FANTASY VII from $8 (Reg. $16)
- Mega Man Xbox sale from $6 or less…
- Severed $6 (Reg. $15)
- Far Cry 5 $9 (Reg. $20+)
- Microsoft Far Cry franchise sale from $4.50
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Yakuza Remastered Collection $40 (Reg. $60)
- Persona 5 Royal $40 (Reg. $50)
- Maneater $26 (Reg. $40)
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen $23 (Reg. $30)
- Bayonetta and Vanquish $30 (Reg. $40)
- Matched on PS4
- The Evil Within 2 $10 (Reg. $20+)
- FIFA 20 Switch Legacy Edition $15 (Reg. $50)
- Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle $10 (Reg. $20)
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch $15 (Reg. $50)
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle $40 (Reg. $60)
- MediEvil $15 (Reg. $30)
- Resident Evil 7 $10 (Reg. $20)
- Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe $12 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50
- Now releasing November 19, new gameplay here
- The Outer Worlds $25 (Reg. $50)
- Nioh 2 $30.50 (Reg. $60)
- Mutant Mudds Collection $1.50 (Reg. $15)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars: Squadrons pre-order $40
- More details here
- Crash 4: It’s About Time pre-order $60
- More details here
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition pre-order $40
- Paper Mario Origami King pre-order $60
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 pre-order $40
- More details right here
- Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders now live
LEGO officially unveils new 2,600-piece NES console with playable Super Mario
Microsoft’s Flight Simulator gets official release date, new gameplay, + more
Amazon’s upcoming New World game delayed to spring 2021
Far Cry 6 leak details new setting and release date, stars Giancarlo Esposito
Nintendo adds Donkey Kong Country and more to Switch Online later this month
SEGA just unveiled new Astro City Mini arcade console with 36 built-in games
Xbox Series X showcase + new Halo gameplay officially set for later this month
Microsoft x 8Bitdo Bluetooth controller works with xCloud, ideal for Stadia
