Sun Joe refurb 2300PSI electric pressure washer hits new low $149 (Orig. $259)

- Jul. 14th 2020 5:39 pm ET

BuyDig is offering the Sun Joe 2300PSI Brushless Electric Pressure Washer (SPX3501) in refurbished condition for $149 shipped. Originally $259, you’d pay $230 at Home Depot and $204 at Amazon in new condition right now. Today’s deal is the best available and is one of the lowest prices that we’ve tracked. Packing the ability to deliver 2300PSI of water pressure, this is the perfect option for those who need to clean driveways, fences, houses, or anything else really. Rated 4.2/5 stars and ships with a 90-day warranty.

Should you not need 2300PSI, and 320PSI is perfectly fine, WORX has a wireless option that’ll work great for you. The Hydroshot Cordless Pressure Washer is just $99 shipped at Amazon and offers a portable and budget-friendly alternative to the bulky pressure washer above.

However, should you pick up the Sun Joe above, be sure to grab the Twinkle Star Foam Cannon. This will allow you to give your car a wash at home without having to head out. It’ll easily foam up the entire car, allowing you to wash it without breaking a sweat. At $18 Prime shipped, it’s a no-brainer purchase.

Sun Joe Electric Pressure Washer features:

  • Powerful motor: 13-amp/2, 000 W brushless induction motor blasts away the most stubborn dirt, tar, mud, and other caked on gunk + grime with 2300 psi of stripping power and wash it all away with the 1. 48 GPM flow
  • Detergent dial: adjustable detergent dial lets you Dial in just the right amount of soap from the 40. 6 fl oz onboard detergent tank
  • Quick-connect spray tips: tailor your spray with the onboard 5 quick connect spray tips! Choose between 0º, 15º, 25º, 40º, and soap, for light-, medium-, and heavy-duty cleaning tasks

