APC’s 1500VA 10-Outlet Pro UPS has a USB-C port, more at $174 (Save $35)

- Jul. 15th 2020 9:03 am ET

Amazon is currently offering the APC 1500VA 10-Outlet UPS Pro (BR1500MS) for $173.99 shipped. Also available for the same price at B&H. Typically fetching $209, today’s offer marks the first notable price drop we’ve seen and brings the price down to a new all-time low. Alongside its 10 built-in outlets, on the front of APC’s 1500VA UPS you’ll find a 2.4A USB-A port as well as a USB-C charger. At full power load you’re looking at over 5-minutes of uptime, but at 50W that will climb to 130 minutes. I’ve been using the previous-generation model for several months now, and can certainly recommend. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 625 customers. Head below for more.

Should 1500VA be a little overkill for your power needs, consider saving a bit more with the AmazonBasics Standby 800VA UPS at $75. This more affordable option is ideal for those who don’t need to keep an entire system running when the power goes out. But with a 12-outlet design, two more slots than the APC option, it’s still a notable alternative for powering a router and other gear. 

Bringing a UPS into your networking setup is a great way to ensure the Wi-Fi doesn’t drop even when the power goes out. But if now you’re thinking it’s time to give your router an upgrade as well, we’re currently tracking a 2020 low on the ARRIS mAX Plus Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System at $330.

APC 1500VA 10-Outlet UPS Pro features:

These Back-UPS Pro models provide premium battery backup and surge protection that are ideal for home or small office electronics, networking devices, gaming PCs and consoles. APC Back-UPS Pro models provide sinewave output, USB charging ports for your mobile devices (including Type C USB), and increased runtime for your critical electronics.

