Roborock’s laser-guided S6 Pure Robot Vacuum returns to Amazon low at $100 off

- Jul. 16th 2020 11:41 am ET

0

Roborock Technology Co. (a Xiaomi-affiliated seller with 99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop for $499.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Slashing $100 off the going rate, today’s offer matches the all-time low that we’ve only tracked once before. As one of Roborock’s most capable robotic vacuums, S6 comes equipped with laser-guided navigation, mopping capabilities, and Alexa voice control. A 2.5-hour runtime and 2000Pa suction system ensures it can tackle cleaning up most sized homes. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

If you don’t need the advanced cleaning functionality and other higher-end features, then Anker’s highly-rated eufy Boost IQ RoboVac 11S will do the trick at $180. It still works with Alexa, making it a notable addition to your smart home. Though it does lack the laser-guided cleaning that you’d find on the lead deal.

Over in our home goods guide, you’ll find plenty of other ways to fix up your space including this morning’s Home Depot DEWALT tool sale, which offers deals from under $10. Plus, you’ll find discounted kitchenware and much more.

Roborock S6 Pure features:

Precision LiDAR Navigation & Z-shape Cleaning Route: Effective, detailed home-mapping and comprehensive cleaning. Save multiple maps, along with No-go Zones for each level, all recognized automatically by the robot, total controlled by roborock app and Alexa voice control. Strong suction easily lifts dust from floors, automatic carpet boost switches to full power on carpets for deeper cleaning.

