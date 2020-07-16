Home Depot DEWALT tool sale offers deals from under $10

Home Depot has a nice selection of DEWALT tools on sale today, bringing down prices to all-time lows on a variety of products. Free shipping is available on most listings or you can opt for in-store pickup instead. Our top pick is the DEWALT 20V Compact Drill Driver for $99. Originally $169, it has dropped to $125 more recently before today’s reduction to $99, which matches the all-time low price.This bundle includes the cordless drill driver plus two batteries, a wall charger, and a bag. It’s a solid option for tackling basic DIY tasks around the house. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional top picks.

Upgrade to a driver and hammer drill kit at $279 to take your setup to another level. This bundle typically goes for $350 with today’s price matching our previous mention. You’ll receive both drills, plus a pair of batteries, and a wall charger here. The hammer drill is a great option for tackling more robust installs. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Swing by Home Depot’s on-going RIDGID tool sale for even more deals on combo kits at up to 35% off. You’ll find a wide range of options discounted, making it a great time to upgrade your setup.

Building out a toolbox for the first time? Check out our DIY essentials guide for a step-by-step guide to putting together a toolbox.

DEWALT Drill Driver features:

This 20-Volt MAX Compact Brushless Drill/Driver kit includes two 20-Volt MAX Lithium Ion Batteries, a charger, and a carrying bag. At only 6.3 in. front to back, this drill features a high performance brushless motor that delivers 340 unit watts outs (UWO) and LED light to provide optimum illumination in dark spaces as you work. For increased comfort, the handle features an ergonomic design for balance and easier tool control along with a removable belt hook. Backed by a DEWALT 3-year limited warranty so you can buy with confidence.

