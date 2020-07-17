Smartphone Accessories: Braven LUX Bluetooth Speaker $22 (37% off), more

- Jul. 17th 2020 10:32 am ET

Woot currently offers the Braven LUX Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $21.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Down from the usual $35 going rate you’d pay at Amazon, today’s offer saves you 37%, comes within $2 of the all-time low, and is the best we’ve seen this year. Sporting a waterproof design, this speaker is ready to accompany you poolside this summer and just about anywhere else with an IPX5 rating. It comes covered in a sleek pearl white design, has 12-hour battery life, and can even be paired with another speaker for stereo playback. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

  • Anker’s latest desktop chargers power up all your gear from $33
  • Speck Presidio Pro iPhone 11 Case: $25 (Reg. $40) | Amazon 
  • TaoTronics 5W Qi Car Mount: $9 (Reg. $15) | Amazon 
    • w/ code S7YBTCZ6
  • mophie Samsung Galaxy S9+ Juice Pack: $14 (Reg. $30) | eBay
  • RAVPower 3-Port 30W USB Charger: $8 (Reg. $16) | Amazon
    • w/ code M35YVZ8L

Built to last, the sleek, palm-sized Braven LUX Speaker is IPX5 certified water-resistant so it can be taken virtually anywhere life takes you. The speaker’s 12+ hours of wireless playtime and built-in power bank make it an incredible blend of fun and function.

For a powerful, immersive left and right stereo experience with even bigger sound, pair any two Braven 7-Series speakers together using Braven’s highly-acclaimed TrueWireless™ Technology.

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
Best Bluetooth Speakers Deals

Portable Bluetooth speakers are one of the easiest and most cost-efficient ways to wirelessly stream your favorite music, podcasts, and internet radio from any smartphone, tablet, or laptop. These compact speakers include a built-in rechargeable battery that can usually produce room-filling sound for several hours.

woot Braven

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

