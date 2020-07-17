Smartphone Accessories: Braven LUX Bluetooth Speaker $22 (37% off), more

Woot currently offers the Braven LUX Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $21.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Down from the usual $35 going rate you’d pay at Amazon, today’s offer saves you 37%, comes within $2 of the all-time low, and is the best we’ve seen this year. Sporting a waterproof design, this speaker is ready to accompany you poolside this summer and just about anywhere else with an IPX5 rating. It comes covered in a sleek pearl white design, has 12-hour battery life, and can even be paired with another speaker for stereo playback. Rated 3.9/5 stars.
More smartphone accessories:
- Home Depot’s smart home sale discounts accessories for every ecosystem
- RAVPower 20000mAh Portable Charger: $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code SXX64OD3
- CHOETECH Wireless Car Charger: $10 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- w/ code EIBK6NEZ
- Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless Headphones + fabric case: $160 (Reg. $230+)
- Scosche MagicMount: $11 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Mpow M30 Plus True Wireless Earbuds: $28 (Reg. $34) | Amazon
- w/ code KHW9X6F8
- Garmin fēnix 5S Plus Smartwatch hits new all-time low following $300 discount
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Anker’s latest desktop chargers power up all your gear from $33
- Speck Presidio Pro iPhone 11 Case: $25 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- TaoTronics 5W Qi Car Mount: $9 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
- w/ code S7YBTCZ6
- mophie Samsung Galaxy S9+ Juice Pack: $14 (Reg. $30) | eBay
- RAVPower 3-Port 30W USB Charger: $8 (Reg. $16) | Amazon
- w/ code M35YVZ8L
Built to last, the sleek, palm-sized Braven LUX Speaker is IPX5 certified water-resistant so it can be taken virtually anywhere life takes you. The speaker’s 12+ hours of wireless playtime and built-in power bank make it an incredible blend of fun and function.
For a powerful, immersive left and right stereo experience with even bigger sound, pair any two Braven 7-Series speakers together using Braven’s highly-acclaimed TrueWireless™ Technology.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!