Smartphone Accessories: Braven LUX Bluetooth Speaker $22 (37% off), more

Woot currently offers the Braven LUX Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $21.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Down from the usual $35 going rate you’d pay at Amazon, today’s offer saves you 37%, comes within $2 of the all-time low, and is the best we’ve seen this year. Sporting a waterproof design, this speaker is ready to accompany you poolside this summer and just about anywhere else with an IPX5 rating. It comes covered in a sleek pearl white design, has 12-hour battery life, and can even be paired with another speaker for stereo playback. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Built to last, the sleek, palm-sized Braven LUX Speaker is IPX5 certified water-resistant so it can be taken virtually anywhere life takes you. The speaker’s 12+ hours of wireless playtime and built-in power bank make it an incredible blend of fun and function. For a powerful, immersive left and right stereo experience with even bigger sound, pair any two Braven 7-Series speakers together using Braven’s highly-acclaimed TrueWireless™ Technology.

