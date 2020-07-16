Anker’s latest desktop chargers power up all your gear from $33

Woot via Amazon offers the Anker PowerPort Atom III Slim GaN Desktop Charger for $37.99. Regularly up to $55, today’s deal is $1 less than our previous mention and the best price we’ve tracked to date. This 65W desktop charger sports a streamlined design with three 2.4A USB-A ports and a USB-C port, as well. That makes it a great option for powering up your gear daily, whether it be a MacBook, iPhone, iPad, Chromebook, or Android device. We called it a “Swiss army knife of power” in our hands-on review and Amazon customers have left great ratings, as well.

Need more connectivity? Anker’s 60W 5-port model is also on sale for $32.99. You won’t get the GaN technology here, but the additional USB-A port will come in handy while charging. It typically goes for $50 with today’s deal marking one of the best offers we’ve seen to date. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Make sure to dive into the rest of this week’s sale for even more deals on everyday charging essentials and other Anker products. This includes the first discounts on Anker’s new HomeKit-enabled security cameras, which are on sale from $34.

Anker PowerPort Atom III Slim features:

High-speed USB-C charging Charge USB-C notebooks including Dell XPS 13 and MacBook Air 2018 at full speed via a 45W USB-C port

Charge 4 devices simultaneously A PowerIQ 3 0 enabled USB-C port pumps out a max 45W output to charge virtually any USB-C device at top speed while 3 USB ports share a total of 20W to provide optimized charging for mobile devices

Ultra-Slim By swapping out silicon for gallium nitride (GaN) we’ve been able to create one of our slimmest USB-C chargers—without compromising power

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!