Latest iPad mini gets $50 discount across the board including cellular models

Amazon is currently taking $50 off nearly every Apple iPad mini 5 models including Wi-Fi and Cellular configurations. Today’s deal matches the usual 2020 discount we’ve seen and is a return to our previous mention.

Apple’s latest iPad mini delivers an ultra-portable design, 7.9-inch Retina display, and an A12 chip + M12 coprocessor. Touch ID rounds out the list of notable features along with support for Apple Pencil. We heralded its smart form-factor as a defining feature “when portability matters most” in our hands-on review.

Put your savings to work and grab this iPad mini 5 smart case in various colors starting at $13. With 360-degree protection and smart cover functionality, this is an easy way to make sure your iPad stays safe from harm whether you’re at home or on-the-go.

Our constantly updating Apple shopping guide has a slew of new deals this week. Check out all of the latest price drops over on this landing page.

Apple iPad mini 5 features:

7.9-Inch Retina Display with True Tone and wide Color

A12 Bionic chip

Touch ID fingerprint sensor

8MP back camera, 7MP FaceTime HD front camera

Stereo speakers

802. 11AC Wi-Fi with gigabit-class LTE cellular data

Up to 10 hours of battery life

