Score Razer’s Blade Pro 17 4K Gaming Laptop at $1,780 (Refurb, Orig. $3,999)

Today only, Woot is currently offering the previous-generation Razer Blade Pro 17-inch Gaming Laptop i7 2.9GHz/32GB/2TB in certified refurbished condition for $1,779.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Having originally retailed for $3,999, the lowest we’ve seen a refurbished model sell for in the past is $2,500 with today’s offer marking a new all-time low. Despite not being the latest gaming machine from Razer, its Blade Pro comes equipped with a more than capable set of specs. Powered by an i7 2.9GHz processor, there’s also a 17-inch 4K display, 2TB of solid-state storage, 32GB of RAM, and a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 graphic card. Alongside a Thunderbolt 3 port, you’ll find Gigabit Ethernet, three USB 3.0 slots, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Includes a 90-day warranty. Head below for more.

A great way to leverage some of your savings is with the Razer Laptop Stand Chroma at $100. Adding this accessory into your battlestation will provide your setup with a place to dock your new Blade Pro 17. It has an aluminum construction as well as a built-in USB 3.0 port and is designed to keep the laptop cool while gaming. Plus, there’s Chroma RGB lighting built-in as well.

Then swing by our PC gaming guide for more ways to outfit your battlestation on a budget. There you’ll find Turtle Beach’s Recon 200 gaming headset marked down to $35 alongside a $20 discount on HyperX’s Alloy Core Keyboard at $70.

Razer Blade Pro 17 features:

The Razer Blade Pro gaming laptop sets a new standard for desktop replacement laptops delivering an immersive experience in an incredibly thin form factor. Equipped with a Quad-Core 7th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 10 Series VR ready graphics, ample memory, storage, and ports, and a massive 17.3″ display with up to 4K resolution.

