Anker’s latest eufy security system and video doorbell on sale from $125

Today only, Anker’s new eufy 5-piece Security System is down to $124.99 at Woot. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $160 at retailers like Amazon, this is the very first price drop we’ve tracked and a new all-time low. Notable features here include a 5-piece design with an included keypad and various sensors to track movement around your doors, windows, and more. It also ships with eufy’s base station, which brings added functionality, and allows it to pair with the brand’s other security offerings. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional price drops and more.

We also spotted the 2K Wireless Video Doorbell for $159.99 shipped. That’s a $40 savings from the regular going rate and the second-best 2020 offer we’ve tracked. Our previous mention was $164. Notable features here include 2K high definition feeds, which make it easy to see who is standing at your front door. You can also speak with your guests or delivery person in real-time via the built-in microphone and speaker. It’s a great option if you’re just building out a smart home for the first time. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

In case you missed it earlier this week, Anker’s more affordable eufy video doorbell is down to $100. That’s a $30 savings from the regular going rate and one of the best offers we’ve tracked all-time.

eufy 5-piece Home Alarm Kit features:

Your privacy is something that we value as much as you do. That’s why we’ve taken the extra step to ensure that your videos are kept private. Stored locally, but accessible anytime, anywhere, via a secure 256-bit encrypted connection. And this is just the start of our commitment to protect you, your family, and your privacy.

